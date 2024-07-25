JUST IN: Ohanaeze president, Iwuanyanwu, dies @82 after brief illness

Popular businessman and President General of pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has been pronounced dead by medical experts.

Iwuanyanwu, the publisher of the Champion Newspaper, was said to have died after a brief illness at age 82.

The Octogenarian’s death was confirmed through a statement released by his son, Jide Iwuanyanwu.

According to the statement, the 82-year-old Iwuanyanwu died on Thursday after a brief illness.

“The Iwuanyanwu family of Umuohii Atta, in Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State announces the demise of our patriarch, Engr Chief Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyanwu-Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo,” the statement read.

“Chief Iwuanyanwu died on Thursday July 25, 2024 after a brief illness. He was aged 82. Chief Iwuanyanwu before his death was President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide and President of Owerri Peoples Assembly.”

“Iwuanyanwu is survived by his wife, Lady Princess Frances Iwuanyanwu, many children and grandchildren”, he added.

The deceased’s son stressed that the burial details of his father would be announced later by the family after due consultations.