JUST IN: Ogunkelu edges out PDP candidate, wins Epe 11 constituency poll

The lawmaker representing Epe Constituency 11, Sylvester Ogunkelu, has been declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as winner of the 2023 poll and would be returning to the Lagos State House of Assembly for the second term.

Ogunkelu was announced the winner by the INEC returning officer after polling over 14, 000 votes during the exercise conducted across the polling units in the constituency.

The APC candidate was declared winner by the INEC returning officer, Dr. Oyebola Akinosho, on Sunday after all results from the polling units were collated and calculated across the constituency.

Ogunkelu was closely followed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with 1,630 votes while the Labour Party had 532 votes to place third on the result sheet.

The lawmaker would be returning for another term of four years at the house.

