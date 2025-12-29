JUST IN: Ogun, Lagos investigate auto crash involving Anthony Joshua

The Ogun and Lagos State Government has launched an investigation into a road accident involving British-Nigerian former heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, in which two individuals, identified as British nationals travelling with the 36-year-old, lost their lives.

The crash occurred when a Lexus SUV carrying Joshua reportedly collided with a stationary truck along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway near Sagamu in Ogun State, about 40–50 km northeast of Lagos.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. on Monday in the Makun area of Ogun State, near Danco Filling Station, before the Sagamu Interchange on the Ibadan-bound lane of the expressway, as Joshua was travelling with members of his team.

In a joint statement, the South-West states, said relevant agencies have immediately commenced investigations to determine the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident.

According to the statement, “We extend our deepest sympathies to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragic incident and pray that Almighty God grants them the strength to bear this difficult loss.

“Anthony Joshua and another passenger were immediately evacuated to a specialised medical facility in Lagos. Following comprehensive clinical assessments, doctors have confirmed that both patients are stable and do not require any emergency medical intervention at this time. A full medical team has been assembled and will continue to monitor them closely.

“Anthony Joshua is conscious and has been in communication with his family. The Governments of Ogun and Lagos States are closely monitoring the situation and will ensure that the affected persons receive the best possible medical care. Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the accident have also commenced. We appreciate the concern shown by members of the public and kindly request privacy for Anthony Joshua and his family at this time.