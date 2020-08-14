JUST IN: Ogun Govt. okays worship centers for reopening

As part of measures to ensure a return to normalcy, the Ogun State Government has given approval for reopening of mosques, church, and other worship centers in the state for religious services.

It explained that the decision had become imperative after thorough deliberation, consideration, and resolution with stakeholders, including health experts and religious leaders across the state.

The state Governor, Dapo Abiodun, revealed that weekend lockdown introduced to curb the spread of coronavirus has been lifted following reopening approval given for religious centers.

Abiodun, through a statement released to newsmen on Friday, maintained that the approval and lifting of weekends lockdown were to ensure residents come to terms with the current reality occasioned by the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

“After thorough deliberation, consideration, and resolution, we decided to reopen the worship centers with effect from Friday 14th August 2020 as indicated in my last address.

“This decision was made in line with an agreement reached by the committee set up to develop guidelines for reopening of the religious centres.

“The Committee includes the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN); the League of Imams and Alfas and Government representatives.

“I am delighted to note that reports reaching us indicate varying but encouraging level of preparedness by the Worship Centres.

“Therefore, today, Friday, 14th August is hereby confirmed for the commencement of operations of the Worship Centres, subject to the guidelines,” the statement read.