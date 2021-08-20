Just In: Ogun Govt. bans sand dredging, other mining activities

The Ogun State Government has placed an indefinite ban on sand dredging and other mining activities across the state, as part of the efforts to protect residents of riverine communities.

Aside from that the activities of sand dredgers and miners were having a severe impact on the environment, the government noted that their operations have continued to impinge on the likelihood and well-being of inhabitants of various communities where they operate in Ogun.

Announcing the ban on Friday, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Environment, Ola Oresanya, said that their operations had continued to constitute environmental nuisance and degradations in various parts of the state.

Oresanya, who announced the ban during an Environmental Assessment Inspection exercise to Abule-Oko Community, Magboro, Obafemi Owode Local Government where dredging and sand-mining activities were ongoing, lamented that their operations have inflicted pains on the residents.

The governor’s aide said: “No government worth its salt will allow these few individuals because of their economic gains, put the health and well-being of the general populace in danger thorough their activities which most times are illegal”.

Oresanya, therefore, warned them against flouting the stop-work order as anyone caught will be prosecuted under the state Environmental Laws.

