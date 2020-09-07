Just In: Ogun Govt. approves school reopening, limits learning hours

After a thorough evaluation of coronavirus pandemic in Ogun, the State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has approved September 21st for reopening of primary, secondary, and tertiary institutions, just as it limited the students learning periods to three hours daily.

Abiodun, meanwhile, postponed early child care development and education classes and said that the classes could be considered during next phase of schools’ reopening in the state.

Through a statement on Monday by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, the governor noted that the reopening of schools was for first term of 2020/2021 session, an addition to earlier resumption approval for students in terminal classes.

He added that the resumption of schools would be staggered and that the learning hours had been limited to three hours to prevent community transmission of the virus in Ogun.

The governor stated that pupils in primary 1 to 3 and students in Junior Secondary Schools (JSS) 1 to 3 would resume for academic activities daily between hours 8.00 am and 11.00 am while pupils in primary 4 to 6 and Seniour Secondary School (SSS) 1 to 3 would be allowed into the school premises beginning from 12.00 noon to 3.00 pm.

While noting that the moves were reached to prevent the virus spread, the governor directed the Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology to provide all public schools with required items to meet the guidelines.

“Our approach to COVID-19 pandemic management has been deliberate, methodical, focused, inclusive and carefully balanced between life and livelihood and this has manifested in the steps we have adopted to the reopening of schools, ensuring safety of our children whilst minimizing disruption in their education. The guidelines are applicable to all schools in the state whether private or public”.

According to him, tertiary institutions are allowed to commence reopening from 21 September 2020 as may be determined by their respective management.

Abiodun, while recalling that all students had been given an automatic promotion to the next class, including automatic placement for primary 6 students in public primary schools into JSS1 of public secondary schools, emphasized that primary 6 students desirous of placement into the State-owned Boarding Schools would be required to sit for the Common Entrance Examination.

He disclosed that the examination has been scheduled for Saturday, 12 September 2020 and JSS3 students who have now been promoted to SS1 would write their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in October 2020.