The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has gifted Nigerian multiple awards-winning singer, Bukola Elemide, popularly called Asa, a parcel of land in the Government Residential Area (GRA) in Abeokuta, for her role in inspiring youths to achieve their dream.

Abiodun added that the land was also handed over to the singer to assist Asa to further understand and building a strong connection with her heritage.

MORE DETAILS SOON