MetroNewsTop Story

JUST IN: Odumosu debunks EFCC appointment circulating online

By The Guild

The Lagos State former Commissioner of Police, AIG Hakeem Odumosu, has disassociated himself from news circulating online that he was been appointed as acting chairman of Economic and Financial Crime Commision (EFCC) by President Bola Tinubu before leaving Nigeria to France, yesterday.

Odumosu claimed that he was not aware of such appointment, and that he had no discussion with the president before his departure, describing the circulation of the fake appointment as unnecessary distraction by mischief makers.

MORE DETAILS SOON

The Guild
