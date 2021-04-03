JUST IN: Odumakin passes on after brief illness

The spokesman of pan Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, has been reported to have passed on after a brief illness.

It was learnt that two weeks before his death, the medical officials assigned to Odumakin instructed that he do away with his phones and it was switched off.

During this time, the Afenifere spokesman was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja where he was pronounced dead by the medical experts.

As gathered, the activist had been battling with underlying health conditions such as diabetes before he passed on at the age of 56.

Confirming the development, wife of the deceased, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumaki, said that Yinka passed on on Saturday morning and that she was on his way to LASUTH.