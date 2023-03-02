JUST IN: Obi’s votes can’t make him next president- Atiku

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has asked his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi, to abandon plans of approaching courts to challenge the 2023 presidential election result since votes garnered during the exercise were less and did not meet provisions stated in the country’s constitution.

Atiku said that rather than go ahead with his plan of approaching the court to challenge the result, the Anambra State former Governor should team up with him, who came second and had votes that met the stipulated requirements, to reclaim the alleged stolen mandate from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former Vice President stated this on Thursday during a press briefing attended by the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) and governors including Emmanuel Udom and Amadu Fintiri of Akwa Ibom and Adamawa states, in Abuja.

MORE DETAILS SOON

