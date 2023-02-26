JUST IN: Obi wins Tinubu’s council in Lagos

The Labour Party presidential candidate has been announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the standard bearer with the highest votes, polling more votes than his opponent, the All Progressives Congress (APC) standard-bearer, Bola Tinubu, in Ikeja Local Government in Lagos State.

As gathered, while Tinubu came second on the highest votes recorded, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, came third with 2,280 votes recorded during the exercise in the council.

In the result announced on Sunday at the INEC collation centre in Lagos, Obi polled 30,004 as against 21,276 recorded for Tinubu, who voted at one of the polling under the council.

Before the total council votes results, the Anambra State former governor had edge Tinubu

a polling unit located a few meters away from the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s office.

Obi was announced by the electoral umpire to have polled more votes during the exercise than other presidential candidates vying to replace President Muhammadu Buhari.

He scored 09 votes at polling unit 052 while the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, recorded 08 votes and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, had only 02 votes.

Also, the Labour party had the highest votes from the House of Representatives with 09 as against that of the APC candidate which had 08 and PDP 02.

However, the Senate poll was different as the Labour party could not score a vote with the APC winning the unit after scoring 11 votes while PDP had 06, African Democratic Party (ADC) had one.

As gathered, while Tinubu came second on the highest votes recorded, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, came third with 2,280 votes recorded during the exercise in the council.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

