JUST IN: Obi wins polling unit beside Sanwo-Olu’s office in Lagos

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has been announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials as the standard-bearer with the highest number of votes at a polling unit located a few meters away from the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s office.

Obi was announced by the electoral umpire to have polled more votes during the exercise than other presidential candidates vying to replace President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Anambra State former governor scored 09 votes at polling unit 052 while the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, recorded 08 votes and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, had only 02 votes.

Also, the Labour party had the highest votes from the House of Representatives with 09 as against that of the APC candidate which had 08 and PDP 02.

However, the Senate poll was different as the Labour party could not score a vote with the APC winning the unit after scoring 11 votes while PDP had 06, African Democratic Party (ADC) had one.

Meanwhile, Tinubu won other polling units including that where he cast his vote during the exercise that was completed at about 5pm.

Tinubu, who won at his Polling Unit 085, Ward C, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos, where he voted earlier this morning, scored 33 votes from the 43 ballots counted.

The 43 voters were accredited to vote at the polling with 324 registered voters, a poling unit that was split by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to allow an effective voting system.

However, Obi got eight votes to come second, and Atiku and the Young Peoples Party (YPP) candidate polled one vote each after the exercise.

The results showed that many of the registered voters at the polling unit did not turn up to participate in the presidential/national assembly election.

Voting at the polling unit had begun at about 9:20 am and ended at about 2:30 pm following which officials of INEC and ad-hoc staff started sorting before counting.

