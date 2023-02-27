Report on Interest
JUST IN: Obi takes over Lagos from Tinubu

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has been announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the standard-bearer with the highest votes cast in Lagos State.

Obi scored over 10,000 votes more than the All Progressives Congress (APC) contender, Bola Tinubu, who came second during the exercise conducted in Lagos.

The LP candidate polled 582,130 as against Tinubu who scored 572,606 across the 20 Local Governments during the in the February 25 poll in Lagos State.

Lagos is the base of who was governor of the state from 1999 to 2007. Obi also defeated Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Kwankwaso polled 8,442 while Atiku polled 75,750.

Though Tinubu won 11 local government areas in the state Obi won the overall votes in the state, with a landslide victory in nine powerful local governments with numerical strength including Alimosho, Ojo and Oshodi-Isolo, Kosofe, Amuwo Odofin, amongst others.

The accredited votes in the state are 1,347,452, the total valid votes are 1,271,451, rejected votes 64,278 while the total votes cast 1,335,729.

Of the 87, 209,007 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) collected nationwide for the election, 6,214,970 PVCs were collected in Lagos. This is closely followed by Kano with 5,594,193, and Kaduna with 4,164, 473.

