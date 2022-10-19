JUST IN: Obi suspends presidential campaign over rising flood cases

Concerned over rising cases of flooding that have claimed lives and displaced millions of people, the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, has suspended his campaign until he is able to visit victims of the disasters across the country.

Obi, meanwhile, has called on his counterparts in other political parties including the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, to suspend their campaigns and join him to help victims of floods across the country.

The Labour Party candidate announced the suspension on Wednesday while addressing journalists after his visit to Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, at his Abuja private residence where he had gone to discuss modalities on his planned visit to flood sites.

He noted that the decision was made after seeing houses and farmlands being ravaged by flooding in Lagos, Yobe, Borno, Taraba, Adamawa, Edo, Delta, Kogi, Niger, Plateau, Benue, Ebonyi, Anambra, Bauchi, Gombe, Kano, Jigawa, Zamfara, Kebbi, Sokoto, Imo, Abia States, and the Federal Capital Territory.

Obi said he expected other presidential candidates to show concern for plights of victims of flooding, considering how millions were spent on nomination forms alone.

“Nigeria is greater than everyone of us and we must work hard to make it be great always. And irrespective of our political differences, we must work to ensure that we build a better Nigeria for our children. I came here because of this flooding and everyone could see that flooding is ravaging the entire country. And people are dying and others are being displaced.

“I have stopped my campaign and told my people to also do so until we are able to visit some of the sites and sympathize with the flood victims. I am here in Benue to visit some of the sites. And I am going to do that in one or two other states. I am also calling on one or two presidential candidates to also do so. And let us see what we can do. if we can buy forms for millions of naira, we should have some little things to give the people at these trying times, and then we can continue with our campaign.

Floods have hit parts of Nigeria in the last two months with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) saying that about 2.5 million persons were affected and over 603 persons killed by the flooding caused by torrential rainfall of late.

Similarly, Obi reacted to the allegations made by Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, that he detained him in Anambra while he served as governor, pointing out that he had no such powers.

Obi said he was confined to his local government during the said election and urged El-Rufai to put the incident behind himself.

The former Anambra governor vowed to fix Nigeria’s challenges if he wins next year’s poll and becomes the country’s President.

On his part, Ortom encouraged Nigerians to go into the 2023 general elections with the mindset of electing the best presidential candidate among the top hopefuls.

According to Ortom, Nigeria currently runs on oxygen and would need a hands-on and detribalized leader to restore hope, development, and progress.

