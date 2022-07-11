JUST IN: Obi solicits funds for Labour Party guber candidate ahead Osun election

Ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in Osun State, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has launched a campaign support fund for the party’s candidate, Lasun Yusuff, to aid his chances during the poll.

Obi said that the funds would be used by the party and the candidate, who was a former deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, to cover expenses for mobilisation of LP polling unit agents and other logistics on election day.

He noted that the fund would aid the party to use Osun governorship poll to kick start processes of taking back the country from the grips of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a statement released on Monday and signed by the Anambra State former governor, account details where Nigerians could send their donations to was also made available ahead of the July 16th poll.

According to the statement signed by the presidential candidate, Dear Beloved Members of the OBIdient Family, Nationwide and in the Diaspora,

“Greetings! I humbly tap you on your shoulders to seek for your support for the upcoming gubernatorial election in Osun state on the 16th, July 2022. I make a passionate plea for your generous donations to our party’s governorship candidate; Rt. Hon.Lasun Yusuf of the Labour Party.

“The funds will be used to cover expenses for our polling unit agents & logistics on election day.

This appeal comes with utmost appreciation to All OBIdients for all your selfless contributions and collective sacrifices in recent times.

“By the Grace of God we shall begin the process of taking back Nigeria from the successful outcome of the Osun State election”, the statement added

The appeal came hours after gunmen attacked the home of the Labour Party candidate, shooting sporadically and vandalising property worth millions of naira during an attack that occurred in Ilobu, Irepodun Local Government.

