JUST IN: Obi drags Tinubu, INEC before Supreme Court over 2023 poll

Days after the Tribunal declared that President Bola Tinubu winner of the 2023 election, the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has filed an appeal before the Supreme Court, asking that the apex court set aside the tribunal judgement and pronounce him winner of the February 25 poll.

Obi, in the suit brought before the Supreme Court, is also kicking against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) decision to have conducted an election and declared Tinubu, who contested on platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), inspite of the hitches that were discovered in the poll conducted across the country.

Based on the alleged irregularities, Obi, through his team of lawyers led by Dr. Livy Uzoukwu, is praying the apex court to set aside the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) delivered on September 6, in favour of Tinubu.

The LP and Obi challenged the judgement of the tribunal via a 73-page notice of appeal filed on Tuesday before the apex court.

“Take notice that the Appellants being dissatisfied with the decisions in PETITION NO: CA/PEPC/03/2023 MR. PETER GREGORY OBI & ANOR. v. INDEPENDENT NATIONAL ELECTORAL COMMISSION & ORS. (consolidated with Election Petition Nos: CA/PEPC/04/2023 and CA/PEPC/05/2023), contained in pages 3-327 of the Judgment of the Court of Appeal sitting as the Presidential Election Petition Court, Holden at Abuja, Coram: H. S. Tsammani, Stephen Jonah Adah, Misitura Omodere Bolaji-Yusuff, Boloukuroma Moses Ugo and Abba Bello Mohammed, JJ.C.A. (“the Court below”) delivered on the 6th day of September 2023, and more particularly stated in paragraph 2 of this Notice of Appeal, do hereby appeal to the Supreme Court on the Grounds set out in Paragraph 3 and will at the hearing of the appeal seek the Reliefs sought in paragraph 4 herein,” the notice of appeal read in part.

It would be recalled that a five-member PEPT led by Justice Haruna Tsammani, upheld the victory of Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the presidential election held on February 25.

