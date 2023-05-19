Just in: Obi condemns US Govt. for recognising Tinubu as president-elect

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has condemned the United State Government’s decision to recognise Bola Tinubu as President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor.

Obi said that the US government action showed that it was already interfering I’m internal democratic system in the country, adding, this is indicated that the President Joe Biden administration is going against core values of democracy.

He noted that there was no reason the Biden government can exonerate itself from going against tenets of democracy after Secretary of State, Antony Blinken’s phone conversation with Tinubu, discussing critical issues that affect development of the country.

The Anambra State former governor condemned the US government’s action days after Blinken and Tinubu we re reported to have had a 20 minutes phone conversation, a discussion that was said to have been initiated by the US representative.

Obi, who stated this on Friday in a statement released through his official social media handle, cautioned the US government against disrespecting decisions of Nigerians on who takeover from President Buhari.

According to the statement, There is still a lack of clarity on the basis of the U.S. Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken’s call to APC’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on 16th May 2023. The most fundamental tenet and core value of democracy is the rule of law.

Nigeria’s democracy is founded on these principles which the American people hold dear. Without the risk of interfering in Nigeria’s domestic affairs, the U.S.-Nigeria relationship should be guided by the core values of democracy.

“Above all, Nigerians expect that the U.S. responses to our affairs should be based on mutual respect, shared ideals, aspirations and interests which ought to transcend the considerations of any individual.

“Contextually, the willful manipulation and falsification of the will of Nigerians as freely expressed during the February 25 elections cannot be overlooked by the true friends and partners of Nigeria

“It is thus of overarching importance that a beacon of democracy like the United States should not respond to political developments in Nigeria in a manner that faintly suggests taking sides.

“There is an evolving political and judicial process around the last presidential election in Nigeria. We expect the United States to await the full resolution of the ongoing judicial processes before tacitly conferring legitimacy on any of the contending parties.

“The final determination of the true winner of the election can only be made by the relevant courts of law. More so, the issues in judicial contention imply far-reaching violations of both the Nigerian Electoral Law and the Nigerian Constitution”.

