Just In: Obaseki, Deputy get PDP’s waiver to contest primary

Hours after Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, and his Deputy, Philip Shaibu, picked Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) membership cards, the party has granted them a waiver to contest for elective office on its platform ahead of the party primaries.

The waiver has invalidated sections of the party’s constitution that stated that members can only contest on its platform months after picking their membership card.

Waiver for the governor and his deputy was announced by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, shortly after the governor joined the party.

Addressing party officials after obtaining his automatic emergence as the PDP leader in the state following his defection, Obaseki reiterated his commitment to providing what he described as quality leadership, adding that he is ready to lead the party to victory in the September 19 governorship election.

After displaying his membership card, he said: “I automatically become the leader of this party. I want to assure all of you (that) I am prepared to provide leadership.

“I am prepared to provide leadership that will lead this party to victory. I am prepared to provide leadership that will not only put PDP into office in Edo State but as a ruling party in Edo State, we will make sure that the level of progress, growth, and participation in the political system and our people is unrivaled in this country.

“I am very happy to be here. The reception I have received since I drove in here has been ecstatic. The energy I see in this party is the kind of energy I require to take Edo to the level we should go to next.”