JUST IN: Obasa’s son becomes Agege LG boss after chairman’s resignation

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudasiru Obasa’s son, Abdul-Ganiyu, has emerged as the new Agege Local Government boss, following the resignation of the erstwhile Chairman, Tunde Azeez, who had gone on medical leave since the swearing in of the new administration for the council.

Azeez, in the letter read by the leader of the house, Adeshina Haruna, stepped down from his role as Chairman of Agege Local Government due to persistent health challenges that had significantly impacted his ability to discharge his duties after assuming office.

Obasa’s son was unanimously voted on Wednesday by the lawmakers as the new Chairman of Agege Local Government after Azeez’s resignation letter was read and approved by the lawmakers during a session in the council.

The lawmakers argued that the decision to vote Obasa’s son unanimously was due to his contribution to the development of Agege since assuming office, and the need to avoid a leadership vacuum in the council.

They said: “His appointment was not only a testament to his credibility and experience but also a signal of the council’s commitment to ensuring that governance remains uninterrupted and responsive to the needs of the people”.

Meanwhile, the lawmakers, after accepting Azeez’s resignation, commended the former chairman for his dedication to public service, just as they wished him strength and recovery.

Azeez’s resignation came barely two months after embarking on medical leave, following health challenges that prevented him from participating in political activities.

Following the decision to embark on leave, Azeez handed over to Abdul-Ganiyu Obasa, who assumed the role of Acting Chairman of Agege Local Government.

The development did not come as a surprise to many political observers in Agege. During the run-up to the 2025 local government elections, Azeez, then the APC chairmanship candidate, was noticeably absent from campaign activities, leaving much of the mobilization and grassroots engagement to his running mate, Vinod Obasa.