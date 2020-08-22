Just In: Obasanjo, Tambuwal meet over insecurity, other challenges

Nigeria’s former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, and Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal, were said to have met and discussed the country’s insecurity, governance, and other challenges confronting Nigeria.

During the meeting behind closed doors, Tambuwal was said to have consulted the former president for solutions on insecurity spike in northern region and across the country.

Confirming the meeting, the Special Assistant on Media to the former President, Kehinde Akinyemi, through a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday, stated that the governor met with Obasanjo behind-closed-doors and the meeting lasted for an hour.

After the meeting held at Obasanjo’s Presidential Library Pent House, Tambuwal was said to have described the former president as a statesman and that he was still relevant for consultations on issues of governance and challenges affecting the country.

The Governor, who paid an unscheduled visit to the ex-president, stressed that Nigerians shall continue to learn from the elder statesman.

Tambuwal said: “you know Baba is our leader, statesman. And it is always good for us to come around to see how he is doing, pay homage and to consult him on very many issues of governance, that is why we have come this afternoon. And, we brought him the greetings and felicitations of the good people of Sokoto state.

“We shall continue to learn from him, drink from his wealth of experience and fountain of his knowledge and wisdom on issues of governance and challenges of today.

“We prayed that God Almighty shall continue to give him good health as I have met him today, and may he and all of us survive this Covid-19 pandemic”.