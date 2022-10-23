JUST IN: Obasanjo force Jandor on Lagos PDP- George

As the crisis rocking Lagos chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over choice of candidate for 2023 election intensified, a member of the Party’s Board of Trustees (BoT), Bode George, has disclosed that the PDP candidate, Abdulazeez Adeniran popularly called Jandor, was forced on members by former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, and not that the entire party truly wanted him to lead Lagos PDP to the polls.

George said that it was Obasanjo who introduced Jandor to him and asked that they all work for him during primaries and ensure that he emerges PDP candidate for 2023 election so as to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) and incumbent state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The PDP former national deputy chairman added that he and other members accepted Obasanjo’s stance and did not disagree with the former president considering his status and being his former boss in the Nigerian Army.

As gathered, George and other chieftains of the party adjusted the delegate list and allegedly introduced other strategies that would ensure that Jandor emerges Lagos PDP standard bearer for the upcoming gubernatorial election in the state.

And after he emerged, it was learnt that they asked that he picked Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour as running mate but turned down this recommendation and went ahead to choose Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, as running mate for the election.

George, who disclosed this on Sunday during an interview on a popular political program on television, stressed that none of the members were considering him for the job but Obasanjo’s intervention changed the tide in his favour.

He said: “I remember that it was the late former Secretary to Lagos State Government, Adenrele Adeniran, that introduced him to Obasanjo and the former president asked that I assist him. And I could not disobey him because he was my former boss in the military. So, I engaged both Jandor and Gbadebo; asking what their ages were”.

The PDP BoT member added that during findings, he discovered that Jandor was older than Gbadebo and that he considered their ages in picking Jandor as candidate and Gbadebo as the running mate.

The Guild gathered that George had concluded plans to work for Gbadebo and ensure the young man becomes PDP guber candidate using his structure within the Lagos chapter after considering over five decades of relationship between Gbadebo’s father and him, but Obasanjo’s request altered the political calculations.

George added that he and Gbadebo’s father graduated same year from the University of Lagos (UNILAG), although not from same departments, and that the friendship that started in school has continued to wax stronger yearly which was why he decided to rally his loyalist within the party for Gbadebo before Obasanjo introduced Jandor to him

The former national vice chairman, meanwhile, argued that all that transpired before the gubernatorial primary was known to Gbadebo, Jandor, and some chieftains of the party in Lagos and that stories outside these were far from the truth.

Faulting Jandor’s narrative, George argued that stories being peddled by Jandor were not true, describing his claim as an insult to him and would not accept it any longer from Lagos PDP flagbearer for upcoming poll.

It was gathered that the deceased SSG, Adenrele, introduced Jandor, who they were both running Lagos4Lagos movement, a defunct group that was set up to ensure Lagos indigenes occupy all elective offices, to Obasanjo, and considering the relationship between Aderenle and Obasanjo, which made the former president intervene on Jandor’s behalf after decamping from the APC to PDP.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

