JUST IN: Obasa returns to Lagos Assembly after Meranda’s escorts withdrawal

Minutes after the Nigerian Police withdrew the escorts attached to the Lagos State House of Assembly, the former Speaker, Mudasiru Obasa, has returned to the premises with the aim to takeover his former office inside the complex in Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja.

Obasa, who stormed the assembly premises with many policemen to prevent anyone from stopping him, was dressed in a white Yoruba attire , adorning his usual cap, and walked straight to his former office to takeover activities.

One of his loyal lawmaker was also with him on Thursday during his arrival to explain the current state of affairs inside the premises to Obasa.

Before his arrival, hundreds of his loyalist were said to have stormed the Assembly premises with placards with inscriptions that Obasa remain the authentic speaker of the Lagos lawmaking chamber.

In a one minute video obtained by The Guild, the pro-Meranda lawmakers were seen watching the former speaker from afar as he stormed the premises with armed mobile policemen.

According to multiple sources, Obasa, acting under the supervision of the security men, forced himself into the Office of the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mojisola Meranda, and sat there for several hours.

The former speaker was alleged to have forceful gain entrance into the Speaker’s office,.a development that was witnessed by the staff of the Assembly and some lawmakers.

“Obasa invaded the Assembly this morning with heavy security. Before his arrival the Speaker’s Office and the Chamber were locked. But Obasa, a few minutes after his arrival, forcefully broke into the Speaker Office and he is currently in the Office,” a source disclosed.

The 23 lawmakers on the ground, who witnessed the invasion of the Assembly by Obasa, seemed to have been denied entry into their offices as they sat down outside at the Assembly Garden for several hours watching and discussing the development.

Some staff members of the Lagos State House of Assembly were seen fleeing the office for fear of being molested by mean-looking Obasa supporters, who were believed to have been mobilized for the gestapo-like operation.