JUST IN: Obasa returns as Lagos speaker after weeks of battle

The 39 lawmakers of the Lagos State House of Assembly have reappointed Mudasiru Obasa as the new speaker of the house, following the resignation of Mojisola Meranda, who has been reappointed as the deputy speaker with other lawmakers forced to return to their previous offices in the house.

His re-election followed the nomination by a former Majority Leader of the House, Noheem Adams, who represents Eti-Osa Constituency 1.

Obasa subsequently took the oath of office as the new Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday, seven weeks after his removal.

After returning to his previous office, Obasa disclosed that his re-appointment was made possible through the intervention of two former governors persuaded his colleagues to sheathe their sword.

He said: “Many would like to hear more from me, but I want to sincerely say today is not the day for speech making, but to appreciate my colleagues and all our leaders who have put a lot to this gathering today.

“We thank them. Particularly, I must recognize our national leader, the former governor of Osun state, Olabisi Akande and his counterpart from Ogun state, Olusegun Osoba and all our GAC leaders. We thank them. Our able governor is Deputy from Lagos state, another party loyalist. We thank you. We recognize all of you, and we want to assure Lagosians that we have resolved and are determined to serve their interest and protect their interest Our major responsibility is to represent them, and that we have been doing.

“So I’ll also add this, that what is happening here today shows that Lagos State has our assembly is very capable, and it’s a house of integrity, a mature house that has internal mechanism to resolve in the interest of the institution and our party, as I have said, today is not speech making day, but a day to celebrate my colleagues, and thank them for all they’ve been doing. And I’m sure we will continue to work together in peace, in love and harmony”.