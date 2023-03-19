JUST IN: Obasa, Orekoya, Apata win Agege, Somolu constituencies polls

The speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudasiru Obasa, Abiodun Orekoya, and Samuel Apapa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been declared winners of the Agege constituency 1, Somolu constituencies 01 and 02 seats in the state.
The three APC candidates won their constituencies by wide margins with Apata polling the highest of 21, 220 votes among the three winners declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after the exercise.
The three results were announced by INEC returning officers on Sunday after several hours of collation carried out separately in the constituency.
In Agege, the Returning officer, INEC, Lookman Adedeji, declared Obasa winner after polling 17,214 votes which were over 13,000 higher than his closest follower, the Labour Party candidate, Raheem Alani who recorded 3,933 votes after the collation exercise.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), meanwhile, came third after the exercise with 1,609 votes recorded for the party, following its inability to present its authentic candidate for the seat.
In Shomolu constituency 01, the Returning Officer, INEC, Dr Waziri Adisa, who declared the result at about 4.50 a.m. on Sunday, said that Orekoya secured 14,256 votes to beat his closest opponent, Adelana Adesegun-Adewale of the Labour Party, who got 4, 865 votes.
Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.