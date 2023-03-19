JUST IN: Obasa, Orekoya, Apata win Agege, Somolu constituencies polls

The speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudasiru Obasa, Abiodun Orekoya, and Samuel Apapa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been declared winners of the Agege constituency 1, Somolu constituencies 01 and 02 seats in the state.

The three APC candidates won their constituencies by wide margins with Apata polling the highest of 21, 220 votes among the three winners declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after the exercise.

The three results were announced by INEC returning officers on Sunday after several hours of collation carried out separately in the constituency.

In Agege, the Returning officer, INEC, Lookman Adedeji, declared Obasa winner after polling 17,214 votes which were over 13,000 higher than his closest follower, the Labour Party candidate, Raheem Alani who recorded 3,933 votes after the collation exercise.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), meanwhile, came third after the exercise with 1,609 votes recorded for the party, following its inability to present its authentic candidate for the seat.

In Shomolu constituency 01, the Returning Officer, INEC, Dr Waziri Adisa, who declared the result at about 4.50 a.m. on Sunday, said that Orekoya secured 14,256 votes to beat his closest opponent, Adelana Adesegun-Adewale of the Labour Party, who got 4, 865 votes.

According to him, nine political parties contested for the Somolu House of Assembly Constituency 1 seat.

The Returning Officer added that Shittu Adedola-Olukorede of PDP scored 1,078, Awofodu Oluwabor-Oluwaseye of AA, 62 votes, Ayodele Gbenga-Johnson of AAC, 4 votes, and Olaleye Ezekiel-Oyefemi of ADC, 70 votes.



Others are Adeniyi Kolade of ADP, 37 votes, Ezitonye Peace Uzoma of BP, 21 votes, Gabriel Temitope-Dosunmu of NNPP scored 24 votes, and Awodeji Abdul of SDP had 1 vote.

“Abiodun Orekoya of APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected,” Adisa said.

In Somolu constituency 02, the Returning Officer, Prof. Issac Olusola, who declared the results at about 5.05 a.m, announced that Apata secured 21, 220 votes to beat his closest opponent, Mr Olusegun Fatai of the Labour Party (LP), who got 9, 664 votes.

According to him, Shobamowo Joseph, Accord scored 33 votes, Koledoye Johnson, AA scored 19 votes, Ishola Shina, AAC scored 23 votes, Olaiya Ibrahim, ADP scored 66 votes, Adewole Dare Jerry, BP scored 48 votes, Olusegun Fatai, LP scored 9, 664 votes, Baale Taoreed Oladipo, NNPP scored 44 votes, Ajayi Ayodeji Johnson, PDP scored 3, 925 votes and Salami Basiru, SDP scored 22 votes.

Olusola said, “I, Prof. Issac Olasunkanmi Olusola, hereby certify that I am the returning officer for the Somolu House of Assembly Constituency 2 election held on the 18th day of March 2023 that the election was contested.”

He said that Apata, having scored the highest votes at the election, won the House of Assembly election for the Somolu Constituency 2.

“Samuel Apata of APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law, has scored the highest number of votes; the APC candidate is hereby declared the winner and returned elected on 19th March 2023,” Olusola said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

