JUST IN: Obasa faults reports on N17bn Lagos assembly gate project

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has faulted reports alleging that the lawmakers spent N17 billion to fix an alternative gate inside the legislative complex, describing the report as spurious and funny.

Obasa added that the claim that the lawmakers spent N200 million on its recently organised 22nd thanksgiving service for staff was untrue and urged Lagosians to disregard the claims.

He said the allegation portrayed in the report stemmed from the fear of politicians desirous of vying for elective offices in the upcoming 2027 elections, adding this is more than two years away.

The lawmaker’s claim came hours after a group, Lagos State Anti-Corruption Coalition, alleged that the lawmakers spent N17 billion to construct a gate.

Speaking at the plenary on Thursday, The Speaker said: “It is so funny. How much is the allocation of the Assembly in the whole year that we will decide to spend N17 billion on a gate? They even claimed that we expended 200 million on Thanksgiving which did not hold.

“We are aware that at a period like this when we are approaching elections in 2027, we should expect such things. I think some people are scared and I don’t know why.

“This House did not and has not embarked on any such project. We are not that reckless. We had our thanksgiving last Friday and dignitaries from various parts of the State attended it,” the Speaker said.

Addressing further claims by the group about the alleged relationship between him and the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, the Speaker denied attending the latter’s screening and confirmation by the National Assembly.

“They said that I was at the National Assembly when they were confirming the EFCC chairman. I want to believe that there are CCTV cameras at the National Assembly to identify those who attended the event. The press must have written about it too. So the group should do more to confirm if I was there.

“This is just to deny the allegations in the interest of the public and not the writers because the writers are not those we should be joining words with,” the Speaker said.

Earlier, the House, through its spokesperson, Stephen Ogundipe, had addressed the allegations noting that the Assembly bases its activities on integrity, transparency and accountability.

“It is ludicrous the claim about constituency intervention funds and constituency project funds and their handling by Speaker Mudashiru Obasa and Clerk of the House, Olalekan Onafeko, as claimed by the group.

“One would have expected a self-acclaimed anti-corruption crusading group to do its groundwork before jumping across the fence with conviction that it hit a jackpot to malign an institution of repute in the name of politics.

“Simply put, the Lagos State House of Assembly does not have any such funds. The Assembly does not embark on constituency projects. Instead, once every year, the House holds stakeholders’ meetings simultaneously across the state where constituents have the opportunity to tell the lawmakers their expectations and make requests for the betterment of the state.

“These requests and expectations are compiled and sent to the executive arm of government for consideration as inputs in subsequent budgets. If this is what the group takes as constituency intervention or project funds, we are sure this explanation has given the required education, moreover, it is common knowledge that it is the responsibility of the Executive arm to execute such projects,” the earlier statement by Ogundipe read.