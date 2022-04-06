JUST IN: NURTW dissolves Lagos council, ends MC Oluomo’s administration

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has dissolved its Lagos State administrative council formerly headed by Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo, who was recently suspended over misconduct and insubordination by the union at the national.

The action also brought an end to Mc Oluomo administration, just as the union directed the State Secretary, Seyi Bankole, to take over the administration to avoid a leadership vacuum in the state.

It said that the decision to dissolve the state’s administrative council was reached after it became obvious that members of the council were ready to assume the leadership vacuum that trailed the indefinite suspension of MC Oluomo over his alleged misconduct and other actions that were at variance with the NURTW constitution.

The national body of the transport union, it was learnt, could not adopt another decision after all efforts to ensure that MC Oluomo and other members council backtrack on their previous stance of leaving NURTW completely recently.

Dissolution of the Lagos administrative council was seen in a document made after a meeting at the national headquarters in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and leaked to The Guild after its completion and signing.

Sources at the meeting disclosed that the National administrative council, after several minutes of deliberation with back and forth arguments, the union members resolved at about 3:30 am on Wednesday that Lagos council be dissolved immediately.

The source added that before the decision was reached, there were arguments at the meeting on what measures should be taken on executive members of the Lagos chapter and that after several minutes, it was agreed that the council is dissolved in accordance with the NURTW constitution.

He disclosed that barely two weeks before the dissolution, the national executive had passed a resolution to grant pardon to MC Oluomo if he becomes remorseful and tendered an unreserved apology to the union.

The source stressed that up till the moment before the dissolution was concluded, the suspended state chairman did not respond nor did he appeal for more time to file his letter of apology before the transport body, a development that further aided the National administrative council’s decision.

According to the leaked document, it is resolved that the National administrative council in the exercise of the powers conferred on it by Article 17, section 2. subsections (i) and (ii) of the constitution of the union, during its meeting of April 5th, 2022, has dissolved the Lagos State administrative council forthwith.

“In view of the fact that nature abhors a vacuum and in line with Article 42 section 4, the State Secretary, Seyi Bankole is hereby directed to take over the running of the affairs of Lagos State council pending the constitution of the caretaker committee after due consultations with appropriate relevant authorities, meanwhile, all members of the dissolved state administrative council are hereby directed to handover all property of the Union, including cash to the State Secretary”.

In the leaked document said to have been signed national president and other members of the executive, the national body urged members of the public not to engage in any transaction with MC Oluomo and other members of the dissolved council on NURTW matters.

“On the strength of the above development, therefore, all members of the union in Lagos State and beyond, including members of the public are hereby kindly requested to henceforth stop dealing with members of the dissolved Lagos State administrative council on issues concerning the union”.

