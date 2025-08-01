JUST IN: Nurses suspend strike after FG’s intervention

The National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) has called off its nationwide warning strike after intensive negotiations with the Federal Government over unpaid allowances.

The Minister of Health, Ali Pate, confirmed the suspension of the warning strike by the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives after a closed-door meeting with union leaders.

While addressing the media on Friday in Abuja, Pate explained that the decision to suspend the strike was the result of a joint agreement reached between the Federal Government and the union leadership after extensive discussions.

“This development represents a significant breakthrough. We have successfully reached an agreement with NANNM, and the strike has now been suspended to pave the way for continued engagement,” he stated.

Although representatives of the association participated in the meeting, they declined to speak to journalists afterward.

The Guild reports that the strike, which began on July 29, had significantly affected healthcare delivery in federal medical centres across the country.

The industrial action was prompted by several unresolved issues, including poor salaries, inadequate allowances, and substandard working conditions in public health institutions.

Before the strike commenced, NANNM President, Morakinyo Rilwan, had strongly criticised the Federal Government for ignoring a 15-day ultimatum issued on July 14, which called for meaningful dialogue over the nurses’ demands.

“We haven’t received any form of outreach or communication from the government,” Rilwan had said at the time.

“That’s why the strike will continue. Even if they reach out now, it won’t change anything. The opportunity to act was there, but they failed to use it,” he stated.

