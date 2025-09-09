JUST IN: NUPENG suspends strike after agreement with Dangote group

The National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has called off its nationwide strike after reaching an agreement with Dangote Refinery.

The decision, reached after hours of intense dialogue, comes as a relief to businesses, motorists, and the wider public who had feared prolonged disruptions in petroleum supply.

The agreement was reached after a reconvened meeting held in Abuja on Tuesday, following days of tense negotiations that had previously ended in a stalemate.

NUPENG had launched the industrial action in protest against alleged anti-union practices by the Dangote Group, particularly what the union described as the company’s refusal to allow workers to unionise freely.

The strike, which began on Monday, had already led to panic and the shutdown of fuel loading operations at several depots nationwide.

While confirming the outcome, a NUPENG official said, “We have agreed to step down the strike following assurances to protect workers’ rights and promote fair practices. This is a positive development for everyone in the sector.”

Although the full terms of the agreement remain undisclosed, The Guild gathered that the settlement aims to prevent future disputes while ensuring smooth operations within Nigeria’s fragile petroleum supply chain.

Furthermore, the Dangote Group has yet to release an official statement, but insiders close to the company indicated a willingness to work closely with labour unions to maintain industrial harmony.

With the strike now suspended, fuel distribution is expected to stabilise, easing the immediate pressure on the nation’s energy market and restoring confidence among consumers and stakeholders.