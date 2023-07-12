JUST IN: Nollywood actress passes on @63

A Nollywood actress, Cynthia Okereke, has been reported to have passed on at the age of 63, barely one year after his abduction by gunmen while traveling around South East region.

As gathered, the actress was expected to feature in many movies which she had promised the producers of her desire to participate in before death occurred.

Announcing the unfortunate incident on Wednesday, a film director, Joseph Okechukwu, disclosed that he was about procuring a flight ticket for the actress, in order to complete a movie in United States when news of her demise filtered in.

Okereke, in a short statement on her official social media handle, added that the actress passes on in her sleep yesterday in her house and all efforts to ensure she was made to wake up roved abortive.

According to the statement: “REST IN PEACE, Nwanyi oma. I’m shattered beyond words.

“The fact that I was about to pay for your flight ticket to come and finish what we started only to hear you went to be with Lord just last night is one of the toughest things I’ve had to deal with in recent times.

“I pray I’m able to recover from the shock. Life is really just a mist. One minute you have it, the next you don’t.

“For the more than 20 years that I’ve known you, you’ve been such an amazing, decent and lovely soul to be around. Words fail me. May your gentle soul rest on till we meet again in glory”.

