JUST IN: Nollywood actress, Ajara, dies after brief illness

Nollywood actress, Ajara Lasisi, popularly called Aunty Ajara, has been pronounced dead by the family after losing battles to an undisclosed illness.

Ajara’s death came amid fundraising by her colleagues after the female artiste health started deteriorating rapidly despite exhaustive medical efforts and significant financial expenditure on her treatment by the family.

The sad development was confirmed on Thursday by the elder brother, Ridwan Lasisi, in a video obtained by The Guild correspondent.

Lasisi, who spoke on behalf of the family, disclosed that medical experts pronounced het dead after all efforts to sustain the battles against the ailment proved abortive.

Meanwhile, he appealed that the fundraising for the artiste should be discontinued since the actress had been pronounced dead by medical experts.

He commended the deceased actress’s colleagues for their moral and financially supports to Ajara while battling with the ailments.

MORE DETAILS SOON