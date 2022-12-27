Report on Interest
under logo

JUST IN: Ondo Assembly suspends Deputy Speaker over alleged…

The Guild

Nigeria: A bleeding soldier awaiting medical expert

The Guild

Shooting Stars of Ibadan and issues ahead NPFL new season

The Guild
Entertainment

Just in: Nollywood actor passes on in Lagos

By News Desk

By The Guild

A popular Nollywood actorx Kamal Adebayo, popularly called Sir Kay-Kamoru, has been reported have died in Lagos State.

The deceased actor is the father of popular skitmaker, Isbae U, and an ally of the chairman of Lagos State Parks and Garages, Musiliu Akinsanya popularly called MC Oluomo.

It was gathered that the actor, who often act leader of hoodlums and touts in movies, passed on on Tuesday after a brief illness in the state.

MORE DETAILS SOON

The Guild 8043 posts 12 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

%d bloggers like this: