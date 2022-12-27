Just in: Nollywood actor passes on in Lagos

A popular Nollywood actorx Kamal Adebayo, popularly called Sir Kay-Kamoru, has been reported have died in Lagos State.

The deceased actor is the father of popular skitmaker, Isbae U, and an ally of the chairman of Lagos State Parks and Garages, Musiliu Akinsanya popularly called MC Oluomo.

It was gathered that the actor, who often act leader of hoodlums and touts in movies, passed on on Tuesday after a brief illness in the state.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

