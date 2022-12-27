Just in: Nollywood actor passes on after brief illness in Lagos

A popular Nollywood actor, Kamal Adebayo, popularly called Sir Kay-Kamoru, has been pronounced dead by medical experts in Lagos State.

The deceased actor is the father of popular skit maker, Isbae U, and an ally of the chairman of Lagos State Parks and Garages, Musiliu Akinsanya popularly called MC Oluomo.

It was gathered that the actor, who often acts as a leader of hoodlums and touts in movies, passed on on Tuesday after a brief illness in the state.

The death of the actor was announced by MC Oluomo and one of his colleagues, Yomi Fabiyi, who described the development as shocking and sad.

Sir Kay-Kamoru has since been laid to rest in accordance with Islamic rights with the comedian seen with a lady, presumably his sister, some Islamic clerics, other family members, and some Nollywood stars at the burial.

