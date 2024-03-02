28.2 C
Lagos
Saturday, March 2, 2024
spot_img
Entertainment

JUST IN: Nollywood actor, Mr Ibu, passes on after prolong ailment

By News Desk

0
1

Multiple awards winning Nollywood actor, John Okafor, popularly called Mr Ibu, has been reported to have passed on at the age of 62.

The popular comic actor, who had been battling with ailments for several months, was pronounced dead by medical experts at Evercare hospital.

Family sources confirmed the actor’s death on Saturday, adding that he passed on after being rushed to the private hospital for medical care by his family.

Meanwhile, celebrities and colleagues of the Nollywood veteran have mourned Mr. Ibu in various social media posts.

Mercy Johnson Okojie wrote, ” It is well… Rest well sir…”

Ruth Kadiri wrote, “Sleep well Papa.”

The death came barely five months after the veteran actor was reported ill and required financial assistance.

A month after, Okafor’s family confirmed that one of his legs had been amputated to keep him alive.

The amputation became necessary because of an infection of the arteries at the ankle that was not detected early enough, his former manager Emeka Chochoo told newsmen.

Previous article
Oborevwori and new narrative in Delta PDP

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.