JUST IN: Nollywood actor, Mr Ibu, passes on after prolong ailment

Multiple awards winning Nollywood actor, John Okafor, popularly called Mr Ibu, has been reported to have passed on at the age of 62.

The popular comic actor, who had been battling with ailments for several months, was pronounced dead by medical experts at Evercare hospital.

Family sources confirmed the actor’s death on Saturday, adding that he passed on after being rushed to the private hospital for medical care by his family.

Meanwhile, celebrities and colleagues of the Nollywood veteran have mourned Mr. Ibu in various social media posts.

Mercy Johnson Okojie wrote, ” It is well… Rest well sir…”

Ruth Kadiri wrote, “Sleep well Papa.”

The death came barely five months after the veteran actor was reported ill and required financial assistance.

A month after, Okafor’s family confirmed that one of his legs had been amputated to keep him alive.

The amputation became necessary because of an infection of the arteries at the ankle that was not detected early enough, his former manager Emeka Chochoo told newsmen.