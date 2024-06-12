JUST IN: Nollywood actor dies after protracted ailments

Veteran Nollywood actor, Dayo Adewunmi, popularly called Sule Suebebe, has passed on after many months of protracted ailments that prevented him from acting.

The Ekiti-based actor, who had been bedridden for months, was said to have died at a hospital in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

His death was disclosed on Wednesday by a popular Ibadan-based cleric, Ademola Amusan of Agbala Gabriel Church.

The cleric, who had been caring for the deceased actor announced demise of the thespian through his official social media handle.

Announcing Suebebe’s death, Agbala Gabriel, “It’s a pity, Baba Suebebe died at hospital this morning. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”