Just in: Nollywood actor, Dejo, dies after brief illness

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

The Nigerian movie industry has yet been thrown into mourning after Nollywood comic actor, Kunle Adetokunbo popularly called Dejo Tunfulu, was reported to have died after a brief illness.

Dejo’s death came barely two months before his 50th birthday which some of his colleagues had planned to celebrate for him.

As gathered, the deceased actor was said to have suffered unexpected bleeding while on the set of his new movie which he planned to release before the end of the year.

The late Yoruba actor’s death was confirmed on Friday by several of his colleagues with eulogies of his contribution to the entertainment industry.

Details later…

