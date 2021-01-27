Just In: Nollywood actor, Asuzu, passes on in Lagos

A veteran Nollywood actor, Ernest Asuzu, has been reported to have died after he slumped at his residence in Lagos State.

As gathered, after the actor, who began his acting career in the ’90s and rose to prominence after he starred in the 1997 Nollywood classic, ‘Rituals’, slumped yesterday evening and efforts to resuscitate him had proved abortive before been certified dead by medical officials.

The president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, who further confirmed the actor’s death, could not speak further over the sad development.

At the peak of his career, the deceased was the toast of the industry until his career nosedived after he had a stroke over six years ago and it affected his speech and movement to film locations.

Aside from that, the multi-talented actor and musician, was also bedridden for three years before been reported healed by Jeremiah Funfeyin of Mercyland Deliverance Ministry.

After the deliverance, the cleric further gave him a new SUV valued at about N3.5m and N1.5m as startup capital to help revive his career. For eight years, he battled depression and was rumoured dead at some point.

