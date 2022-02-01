JUST IN: No policeman will breach Lagosians fundamental rights under my watch- Lagos CP

The Lagos State newly deployed Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, has assured that he would not tolerate abusive office from policemen under the command, particularly breaching of fundamental rights of Lagosian which has always been the reported cases in Lagos.

He said that in ensuring proper conduct and display of professionalism while discharging duties, his men would be thoroughly monitored in order to curb any irresponsibility of the officers across the state so as to gain the trust of Lagosians.

According to him, the policemen in Lagos, going forward, would be working closely with traditional rulers, community leaders, residents to tackle crime and properly protect lives and property across the state and partner journalists to get

Speaking during a parley with journalists across various media organisations on Tuesday, Alabi indicated that the media has an important role in shaping the information that would help checkmate activities of the officers such that would prevent abuse of offices and respect fundamental rights.

He stated that his office would often need pressmen support in reporting efforts in curbing crime across the nooks and crannies of Lagos state.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

