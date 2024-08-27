24.7 C
JUST IN: No Mpox case in our state- Lagos Govt.

The Lagos State Government has assured its residents that Mpox is under its control, saying the state cleared a few suspected cases that were earlier discovered and that residents have nothing to worry about.

It ascertained that in the last few months, the state was able to maintain zero cases of Mpox, despite global fear that the situation could be as pandemic as Covid-19.

From the state’s record, a case was discovered in May, with other 53 suspected cases, all of which were confirmed to have been cleared, which is making Lagos to currently stand at zero cases of Mpox.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Tinubu to visit China, discuss trade, other issues

