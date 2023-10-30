Report on Interest
Politics

JUST IN: No impeachment move against me will stand — Rivers Gov

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has described the lawmakers impeachment moves against him as a joke, saying he has not committed any offence under the law to warrant his removal from office.

Fubara stated that the move were backed with political interests and which was the reason the lawmakers pushing for his impeachment could not state categorically what his offenses were before announcing their plans.

The governor also faulted removal of the House Leader, Ehie Edison, and suspension of four other lawmakers that were against his impeachment, stressing that the affected members were standing against shenanigans being plotted by their colleagues.

He stated this on Monday while addressing youths that have stormed the State House in solidarity with him after he was allegedly attacked by policemen with teargas and water cannon during a visit to the burnt assembly complex.

According to him, let them come out and tell Rivers people the offence I have committed to warrant any impeachment.

The governor, who assured the people of the state of getting the dividends of democracy, said he would speak on the matter at the appropriate time.

“Let me assure the people of Rivers that I will continue to ensure that you get the dividends of democracy. At the appropriate time I will address the press,” he said.

Earlier, a fresh crisis engulfed the Rivers Assembly amidst rumours of an impending impeachment procedure against Fubara as the House on Monday removed its leader, Edison Ehie.

House members subsequently fled for safety as tear gas was fired outside the Complex.

