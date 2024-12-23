JUST IN: No going back on Tax reforms- Tinubu

Amid controversies over the new revenue reform bill before the National Assembly, President Bola Tinubu has stated that there is no going back on the tax reforms embarked upon by the administration after assuming office.

Tinubu noted that the move was not for his personal gains but for the economic development and to assist boost the governments revenue towards delivering dividends of democracy.

The Nigerian leader stated this on Monday while responding to media experts during his first presidential media chat in Lagos State.

Tinubu stated that the reforms are in favour of the poor and might not be embraced by everybody especially those that benefit from the poor financial system.

He said, “The tax reforms are here to stay. The reform is pro-poor and it is to widen the tax net, so we can have more people paying. The hallmark of a good leader is the ability to do what you have to do at the time it ought to be done.”

Meanwhile, the president unequivocally responded to critics who described his cabinet as bloated, saying I am not prepared to reduce the size of my cabinet.

“I am not ready to shrink” the size of my cabinet, Tinubu said during a media chat at his Bourdillon residence in the highbrow Ikoyi area of Lagos State.

“I am not prepared to bring down the size of my cabinet,” the former Lagos governor said, arguing that “efficiency” has been at the core of his selection of ministers.

The Lagos State former governor also said he has no regret removing the petrol subsidy in May 2023, describing the move as one that has prevented corruption and wastage in governance since assuming office.

“I don’t have any regrets whatsoever in removing petrol subsidy. We are spending our future, we were just deceiving ourselves, that reform was necessary,” he told reporters.

Tinubu appointed 48 ministers in August 2023, three months after his inauguration. The Senate immediately screened and confirmed the ministers. One of the ministers, Betta Edu, was suspended in January while another, Simon Lalong, moved to the Senate.

There were calls for the President to reshuffle his cabinet as many Nigerians have not been impressed by the performance of some of the ministers, especially in the face of unprecedented inflation, excruciating economic situation and rising insecurity.

In October 2024, Tinubu re-assigned 10 ministers to new ministerial portfolios and appointed seven new ministers for Senate confirmation. He also sacked five of his ministers but critics insist that the President’s cabinet remains large, especially with the creation of a Livestock Ministry with a minister.