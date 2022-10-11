JUST IN: No going back on ongoing strike- ASUU

The National president of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, has debunked reports been diseminated publicly that lecturers have suspended their strike and were ready to return to classrooms across the country.

Osodeke said that the academic body was still negotiating with the government and that it would be called off when all parties have reached agreements.

Pending when agreements would be reached between all parties, he noted that the strike still continues and urged lecturers to remain resolute on their demands.

The ASUU chairman stressed that students as well as parents should disregard statements been diseminated on different social media platforms and wait for the official statement from the union.

He debunked the resumption claims exclusively to The Guild on Tuesday during and a telephone interview on the strike update.

MORE DETAILS SOON

