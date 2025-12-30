29 C
JUST IN: No going back on new tax law – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has declared that there will be no reversal of newly enacted tax laws, insisting that the sweeping reforms remain firmly on course despite public debate and criticism surrounding the revenue generating tool by the Federal Government.

Tinubu stated that the new tax laws, parts of which took effect on June 26, 2025, with others scheduled to commence on January 1, 2026, will be fully implemented as planned.

He described the reforms as a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” to rebuild Nigeria’s fiscal architecture and secure a fairer, more competitive economic future.

The president stated this on Tuesday through a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen by his aide, Bayo Onanuga.

MORE DETAILS SOON

