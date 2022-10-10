Report on Interest
JUST IN: NNPC, security agencies arrest seven oil workers, destroy vessel in Delta

By The Guild

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) and security agencies have set ablaze a vessel conveying 600,000 liters of crude oil allegedly stolen and arrested no fewer than seven oil workers attached to the transport facility in Delta State.

As gathered, the seven oil workers attached to the impounded vessel, MT Deinmo, with IMO number 7210526, were arrested while conveying crude oil that was said to have been gotten illegally from the creeks of Warri.

MORE DETAILS SOON

