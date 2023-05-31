Report on Interest
JUST IN: NNPC adjusts petrol pump price after subsidy removal

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

The Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited, has announced a full deregulation of downstream sector of the country’s petroleum with an upward adjustment in price, to correspond with the global market trend.

NNPC said that the prices would continue to fluctuate, in order to reflect global market dynamics and removal of subsidy on the product sales across the country.

As gathered, the new market price across NNPC retail outlets ranged between N488 and N537 per litre from N195 per litre which it was sold before President Bola Tinubu announcement of subsidy removal during his inauguration in Abuja.

However, major and independent marketers found selling fuel now dispensed at N540 per litre to reflect the need for adjustment.

NNPC, in a statement by its Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Garba Muhammad on Wednesday, said pump price at its retail stations have been adjusted.

