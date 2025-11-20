27.7 C
JUST IN: Nnamdi Kanu heads to Appeal Court after bagging life jail

Minutes after the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja sentenced the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu, to life imprisonment, the South-East group leader has concluded plans to approach the Appeal Court to seek a redress on the verdict made on a suit filed by the Federal Government through the Department of State Services (DSS).

Kanu stated that the Appellate Court would correct the alleged error made by the lower court in the judgement handed down to him.

Announcing the plan through his legal consultant, Alloy Ejimakor, the IPOB leader rejected the life sentence handed down against him, saying the judgement delivered by Justice James Omotosho was based on his words and not actions perpetrated within the South-East and outside the country.

He added that judgements should be centred on actions and not utterances made by the accused, which was the verdict made by Justice Omotosho on Thursday.

Earlier during the court proceedings, the prosecutor led by a legal practitioner, Adegboyega Awomolo, had requested that the judge handed death penalty to Kanu.

“The punishment prescribed for the offences in Counts One, Two, Four, Five and Six, pursuant to Section 12H of the Terrorism Prevention Amendment Act 2013, is death,” he said.

However, Justice Omotosho sentenced Kanu to life in prison, citing the need to temper justice with mercy.

