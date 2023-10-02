JUST IN: NLC, TUC suspend strike against subsidy removal

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) have suspend their proposed industrial action for a period of one month, to allow the Federal Government begin implementation of promises made to cushion effect of subsidy removal in the country.

The unions had directed its affiliate member Unions across the country to mobilise and shut down the country following refusal of government to adhere to seven points demand.placed before the President Bola Tinubu led administration, expected to ameliorate suffering of workers.

But to avert the strike, the Federal Government invited the organised Labour unions leaders to a meeting on Monday, avert any possible shutdown of businesses across the country.

Governors, Ministers and other officials attended the meeting chaired by Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu.

In a communique issued after the meeting, the union announced that the strike had been suspended for 30 days.

The communiqué also mandated the Minister of Labour to look into the withheld salaries of university staff.

It was signed by the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, and General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja; as well as the TUC President, Festus Osifo, and Secretary General, Nuhu Toro.

Members of the Federal Government team who also signed are Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong; Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Dr Nkeiruka Onyejeocha; and Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris..

“The NLC and TUC accept to suspend for 30 days the planned Indefinite Nationwide strike scheduled to begin, Tuesday, the 3rd of October, 2023.”

“The Federal Government grants a wage award of N35,000 (thirty-five thousand Naira) only to all Federal Government workers beginning from the month of September pending when a new national minimum wage is expected to have been signed into law.

“The issue of outstanding Salaries and Wages of Tertiary Education workers in Federal-owned educational institutions is being referred to the Ministry of Labour and Employment for further engagement.” it read partly..

