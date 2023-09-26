Report on Interest
JUST IN: NLC, TUC begin indefinite strike on October 3rd

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

The Leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has concluded plans to commence an indefinite strike on Tuesday, October 3rd over Federal Government decision to delay implementation of possible solutions to cushion effect of fuel subsidy removal across the country.

The unions also asked their state chapters to mobilize for protests across the country, in order to compel the Federal Government towards fast-tracking all that is needed to address inflation’s brought about by the subsidy removal.

They approved the indefinite industrial action after a joint press briefing held by both leadership of the union in Abuja, the nation’s capital on Tuesday.

The unions were.led jointly by the NLC president, Joe Ajaero, and his TUC counterpart, Festus Osifo, and they directed that all workers withdraw their services from their respective workplaces commencing from the 3rd of October.

According to them, all affiliates and state councils to immediately start mobilizing accordingly for action to organize street protests and rallies until Government responds positively to our demands.

