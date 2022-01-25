JUST IN: NLC suspends nationwide protest against fuel subsidy removal

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has put on hold its planned nationwide protests against the removal of subsidy on petroleum products after the Federal Government reversed its decision.

It said that the demonstration for 27th January, 2022 and the national protest scheduled for 2nd February, 2022. have been put on hold to prevent paralysing businesses and government in the country.

The President of NLC, Ayuba Wabba, who disclosed this while briefing journalists at the Labour House, Abuja, said that the decision was the outcome of the virtual meeting held with members across the country.

According to him, “Following the reversal and reproach by government, the National Executive Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress met this morning (Tuesday) virtually to consider the new position of the government.

” The NEC after vigorous debates took a decision to suspend the planned nationwide protest scheduled for 27th January, 2022 and the national protest scheduled for 2nd February, 2022.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

