JUST IN: NiMet workers suspend strike after FG’s intervention

Employees of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) have called off their industrial action following the intervention of the Federal Government, which facilitated a resolution to their grievances, promising the staff better welfare package.

The NiMet workers called off the strike after meeting the minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, who promised the government intervention to address the workers needs.

They called off the strike hours after their action had disrupted flight operations nationwide, with stakeholders raising concerns on safety within the aviation sector.

During the meeting on Thursday in Abuja which was attended by NiMet’s Director General, NCAA officials, and leaders from various aviation unions, it was agreed that the request of the striking workers must be addressed to prevent loss of revenues to the country and private organizations in the sector.

The workers downed tools in protest against unfavourable working conditions, including the delayed implementation of the national minimum wage, exclusion from outstanding allowances, and the neglect of essential training initiatives.

Although some airlines, such as XEJET, Aero Contractors, and Ibom Air, managed to maintain services, Air Peace was compelled to suspend flights due to operational difficulties caused by the strike.

The workers’ decision to strike stemmed from longstanding frustrations over the agency’s failure to honour previously agreed welfare commitments.