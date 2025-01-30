JUST IN: Niko Kovac succeeds Sahin as Borussia Dortmund coach

Niko Kovac has been named the new head coach of Borussia Dortmund. Cathrin Mueller/Getty Images

German football giant, Borussia Dortmund, has appointed former Bayern Munich manager, Niko Kovac, as their new head coach, to boost its league and champions league trophy chances.

The 53-year-old succeeds Nuri Sahin barely a week after the former Dortmund, Real Madrid and Liverpool midfielder was sacked over poor performance.

Kovac brings his brother and former BVB professional Robert Kovac as well as Filip Tapalovic as co-trainer to BVB.

Before Sahin’s sack, the team was struggling in the Bundesliga and out of the German Cup, a development that prompted the management to relieve him of his duties.

The appointment of Kovac, who had a 19-month spell in charge of Bayern Munich between April 2018 and November 2019, was confirmed on Thursday by the club.

Kovac, who was handed a short contract, had been out of work since leaving fellow Bundesliga side Wolfsburg in March 2024.

Born in Berlin, Kovac played international football for Croatia and coached the Croatian national team from 2013 to 2015.